UPDATE: 6 people taken to hospital after 4 vehicle crash

UPDATE: 9/12/2019 6:30

Officials on scene said six people were sent to the hospital after the four vehicle accident.

The scene is clear and the road has been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

Four people were taken to the hospital after a four vehicle crash on North Pike Street Thursday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

911 officials say the incident occurred around 5:09 p.m.

911 officials say that the road is closed.

911 officials say that officials are still on scene. Grafton Police Department will be investigating.

