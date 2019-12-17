UPDATE: 2 hurt after four-vehicle accident shuts down intersection

UPDATE: 12/17/19 7:15 p.m.

Two people were taken to UHC, according to 911 officials.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/17/19 6:55 p.m.

A four-vehicle accident in Nutter Fort closes the intersection of Buckhannon Pike and Rt. 98, according to 911 officials.

There is no report on injuries at this time.

Nutter Fort Fire Department, Anmoore EMS and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene. The accident is being investigated by the Nutter Fort Police Department.

Stick with 5 news for updates.