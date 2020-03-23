442 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ohio, 6 deaths

There are now 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Six people in Ohio have died from the virus.

Health officials say 104 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 46 counties in Ohio have reported confirmed cases.

Gallia County is the only one in our region to confirm a diagnosis.

Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine issued a "stay at home" order for the entire state.

"There is nothing in this order that we haven't already been talking about. There is nothing in this that I haven't been asking you to do for the last few weeks," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday.

DeWine says the order comes at a new stage in the fight against COVID-19.

The order does permit exceptions to staying home. Ohians will be able to leave home for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, and for outdoor activity.

"You can leave home to take care of others," said DeWine. "You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend."

Governor DeWine says carry-out food is also still okay.

WSAZ reached out to the governor's office for clarification on the order and what it means for people who live in Ohio, but work in Kentucky or West Virginia. A spokesperson said "the order does not affect travel to work, as that is essential travel."

"There is no time left," said Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. "Listen to what Italy is telling us. Today is the day. We must do everything we can in our power to protect the people on the frontlines - the first responders and healthcare workers."

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and last until at least April 6.

Dr. Acton estimates at least 60% of Ohio's population will get the virus.

Daycares will be limited to only six children per room. They want to limit parent interaction during pickup and dropoff.