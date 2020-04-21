4th Sundale nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

A fourth Sundale nursing home resident has died as a result of COVID-19.

During a press conference Tuesday, Sundale Medical Director Carl Shrader said the patient was 85 -years-old. They died Saturday.

Shrader said Sundale has had a total of 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 24 of the confirmed cases are residents and 15 are staff. Three of the 15 staff members are employees of Odyssey Therapy Group.

According to Shrader, 13 of the residents tested positive when they retested. Six tested negative and one test is still pending.

Five of the employees tested positive when retested, Shrader said. Nine tested negative for COVID-19 and one test is still pending.