5 News Investigates: SWAT response

Safety With Action Today.

According to the SWAT Highways Response Team, since July 30 of 2018 up until today nearly 4,100 cases have been filed for district 4 alone.

"It's allowed us to be more responsive and that's exactly what we're going to be," said Jimmy Wriston, the Commissioner of Highways.

SWAT forms are filled out and submitted every day.

"It's nice to know that I can specifically tell them where I want it fixed instead of guessing and waiting and hoping they fix my road," said resident, Amanda Compagnone.

These forms have given people the opportunity to pin-point problem areas on roads they want fixed over the last year.

"I've kept track of everything from August of last year. Every case that's come in from all six counties," said Beverly Elder, the Citizens Concerns Coordinator for the DOH District 4.

"Sometimes we're able to give favorable answers and sometimes we're not," said Elder.

While the SWAT program is still young, Elder says so far it's been an avenue of accountability.

"I fill out what we call an internal form CC17. That gives all of the pertinent information, the date it came in and the name of the citizen, what roads they're reporting, what's going on with each and every road."

With this process comes a strict time frame.

"Jim Justice said 7 days should be adequate to get an answer to the citizen as well as Charleston to close out the case," said Elder.

Courtney Funk lives in Preston County, she has filled out nearly 30 forms for the same road.

"There's no smooth spots whatsoever. It's nothing but bumps."

She's filled out forms for 8 other roads, in addition to Kingwood Street and says the response is the same generic one every time.

"It's just 'ya we know you have a concern about this road, we've checked into it and we've submitted a request for funding," said Funk.

The DOH says that they are unable to depict just what roads have been treated that have had cases filed on them. They say there's so many filed, even on roads that have been treated, that it's nearly impossible to know.

Funk says even though she's filed so many it doesn't seem like it'll ever get fixed.

Elder says she sees an average of 8 to 10 complaints for the same road.

Also in Preston County, resident David Seigh says he's also filled out SWAT forms for Cranesville Road.

"I did get a quick response but it seems like a canned response from the state," said Seigh.

So what does the Governor and the DOH say about the SWAT form program?

5 News: "The SWAT forms, the Safety With Action Today?"

"I'm not familiar enough with that and everything to give you a good comment, Jimmy you talk to them about that," said Governor Justice.

"We have tons of great people that are monitoring those calls and monitoring those electronic complaints. It's working great," said Wriston.

In Monongalia County, Wade's Run Road didn't even make it onto the secondary roads maintenance list released in July.

The DOH says it's been a helpful form of communication for them to know that's going on on the roads.

Sukeruksa showed 5 News emails and pictures she's been sending the DOH since 2016. Numerous SWAT forms filed too.

"I have emails dating back to 2016."

She says it proves to her that even with SWAT forms filed, it won't be fixed.

"Just because it's a gravel road does that mean I'm a second or third class citizen that my quality of life doesn't matter?"

For some, however, the program has helped.

"In January I filled out the SWAT form and they patched the holes maybe 2 or 3 weeks later," said Compagnone.

Her concern is a narrow area of Tyrone Avery Road in Mon County.

5 News: "Do you think that this has helped? Have you seen it help?"

"Yes I have," said Elder.

While many roads are still in need of repair, some people find it to be helpful and on the right track. Others, are still concerned that their road may never have a smooth ride.

Wriston also says on the DOH's behalf that within the next year they're going to be "the most responsive division you'll see."

In order to fill out a form:

Step 1: log onto the WV Department of Transportation website.

Step 2: click the right arrow in the center of the page till you see SWAT.

Step 3: fill out the blank boxes and click submit.