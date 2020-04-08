50 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va., bringing total to 462

West Virginia health officials reported 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday.

That brings the total count to 462.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say as of 10 a.m., 12,545 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 12,083 negative and four deaths.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 4

Berkeley - 66

Braxton -1

Brooke - 1

Cabell - 12

Fayette- 1

Greenbrier - 3

Hancock - 7

Hardy - 2

Harrison - 29

Jackson - 19

Jefferson - 38

Kanwha - 69

Lewis- 1

Logan - 8

Marion - 30

Marshall - 5

Mason - 6

McDowell - 3

Mercer - 5

Mineral- 3

Monongalia - 68

Morgan - 4

Nicholas- 2

Ohio - 18

Pendleton- 1

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 6

Putnam - 10

Raleigh - 4

Randolph - 3

Roane - 2

Taylor - 3

Tucker - 3

Tyler -1

Upshur - 1

Wetzel - 3

Wirt - 1

Wood - 14

Wyoming- 1

According to DHHR officials, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.