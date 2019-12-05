Investigation underway after 'completely inappropriate' DCR training photo found

An investigation is underway Thursday after a "completely inappropriate" photo was found by members of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS).

The photo of Basic Training Class Number 18, which shows corrections officers in a Nazi salute, has been deemed "hurtful, disturbing, and highly insensitive" by the DMAPS Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy.

A number of employees have been suspended during the investigation.

Commissioner Betsy Jividen has directed all copies be destroyed to "keep its harm from spreading" and to "preserve high standards and professionalism of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety."

Gov. Jim Justice has called for the firing of those involved.

“I condemn the photo of Basic Training Class #18 in the strongest possible terms,” Justice said in a release. “I have directed Secretary Jeff Sandy of the Dept. of Military Affairs and Public Safety to continue actively investigating this incident and I have ordered the termination of all those that are found to be involved in this conduct. This will not be tolerated on my watch – within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – or within any agency of state government.”

