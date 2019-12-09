Group helps families mourning the loss of children

The loss of a loved one is never easy, but when it is a young life, the pain is even greater.

“The loss of a child is probably one of the hardest things that anyone would have to do,” said Kathy Spence with Compassionate Friends of the Tri-State.

Compassionate Friends is a national self-help organization offering friendship, understanding, and hope to bereaved families that have experienced the death of a child.

Spence and her husband started the local chapter after their daughter and son-in-law were killed in a crash 12 years ago.

“What our goal is to do, is to give them our hope and our strength so that they’ll know that they can get through this,” said Spence.

Sunday, the group hosted their annual vigil at the Norway Avenue Church of Christ.

"This is a club no one wants to be part of, its just a challenge for all of us. But we know that you can get through it one day at a time."

One of the children remembered was Colt Adams, a student at Wayne High School who died in a crash on his way to school back in May.

"It's very difficult for kids in any kind of situation where there is a loss. Their friend or someone very close to them, there's just not enough grief councilors around to help. We are hoping that we gave them a little bit of strength tonight just to be here and to be able to light a candle."

The local chapter meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church.