Debt not helping town's lack of police officers

Conversations became heated at a town meeting last night in Terra Alta.

Resident concerns revolved around the lack of a local police force.

While council members were more concerned with debt.

according to the residents the town of Terra Alta needs to have a higher priority for safety.

For a few months now the town hasn't had a local police presence.

They're been heavily reliant on the Preston County Sheriffs Department when it comes to crime, accidents, and disturbances.

Then at yesterdays council meeting their was a good amount of concerns voice by residents saying despite this, that they still don't feel safe.

Mayor Robert Delauder says he agrees that the town would be better off with a local police force.

However, he says its just not in the budget.

"We discussed the lack of a police presence. We have the complete infrastructure for a law enforcement department, but we currently don't have any officers and that is strictly based on our budget limitations right now. People like to have their own home town law enforcement and I cant blame them for that. So what we're trying to do is get our debts paid and get back on good financial stable ground and then were going to try to get a law enforcement presence here."

Mayor Delauder says residents can definitely plan on the council hiring new officers for a local police department in the future, everyone just has to tighten their belts for now and be patient.

