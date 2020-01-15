Reports of active shooter prompt lockdown at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base

An active shooter situation has been reported at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, according to Lt. Col. Travers Hurst.

Officials said the base is on lockdown.

Authorities are at the scene but are unable to confirm or deny whether any shots had been fired.

Hurst says local law enforcement is sweeping the area, according to the Associated Press.

Spokeswoman Becky Huckabee with McGhee Tyson Airport says there are no flight delays at this time, per AP.

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

