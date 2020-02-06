I-64 St. Albans/Nitro Bridge expected to be closed 48 hours

West Virginia Department of Transportation officials said Thursday afternoon that it will be about 48 hours before the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge along Interstate 64 is repaired.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation released these images of expansion joint issues that have closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge.

All eastbound lanes in that area are shut down because of emergency expansion joint issues.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, the DOH showed pictures of the hole in the bridge due to a failing expansion joint on the I-64 exit at St. Albans

This is near mile-marker 44.

As repairs begin, the DOH said anticipated snow could eat into that timeframe because it will slow down the concrete process. They say this is because of emergency expansion joint repairs.

As reported, all eastbound lanes on the St. Albans/Nitro Bridge on Interstate 64 will remain shut down due to the hole in the bridge.

Traffic is being detoured onto U.S. 60. All other traffic will be detoured at exit 44, which is the St. Albans exit. As of late afternoon, traffic in the areas of Scott Depot and Teays Valley is backed up at most intersections. Drivers can expect long delays.

State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E. says that the freeze and thaw in the last few weeks is problematic for material property, calling the 20-degree temperature swings "very detrimental."

When asked about concerns for travelers heading west on the bridge, Brown said that because the problem is on the eastbound bridge deck, there is no problem or concern for travelers in the opposite direction.

He did warn that westbound travelers need to drive slow and stay alert. He said drivers might be distracted by what is going on during the repairs and slam on their brakes, causing another traffic issue.

Brown said that they will go above and beyond to ensure that the bridge is safe and that other issues are checked while they are removing and replacing the concrete and fixing the bridge joints, adding that the traveling public should not be concerned about the overall safety of bridges across the state.

If you're traveling on I-64, you're asked to slow down and be alert.