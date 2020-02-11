DEPUTIES | Woman dead, man shot, officer in hospital after string of violence

Police say a woman is dead, one man has been shot and a police officer is in the hospital after a string of violence on Charleston's west side.

At least three different incidents played out Tuesday morning and according the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, all are likely to be related.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford believes it all started at the intersection of Georgia Street and Washington West, where a woman was killed at a house.

Next was a possible carjacking, followed by a crash on Tennessee Avenue.

Sheriff Rutherford says that's when the suspect took off down Bigley Avenue near a gas station. He was followed by paramedics and a good samaritan who called police.

The situation came to an end at the intersection of Buchanan Street and Bigley Avenue, after the suspect got out of the car, picked up a metal iron and hit a Charleston Police officer on the head several times.

While being hit with the metal iron, the sheriff's department says the officer pulled out his gun and fired two shots at the suspect.

Officials confirm the suspect was hit and injured. He was taken to the hospital where he successfully made it through surgery.

The officer was also injured and taken to the hospital. He is now at home recovering.

The sheriff's office is investigating the officer-involved shooting, while Charleston police is investigating the other incidents.