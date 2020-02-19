Fairmont Regional closure affect on nursing students

A part from employees being affected by the sudden closing of the Fairmont Regional Center, nursing students at Fairmont State University will also no longer have access to the facility.

Students took classes and clinical sessions at the medical center.

The vice president for the university's relations and marketing, Lyndsey Dugan, said the closing of Fairmont Regional affects the overall community more so than the students on campus.

"Because of our proximity, we've had many life long friendships and partnerships," Dugan said. "The closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center will not impact Fairmont State University's academic programs," she said. "It will not impact our students services as much as it will impact our community here locally."

Dugan also mentioned that although the Fairmont Regional Medical center provided opportunities for their students, the university has other medical centers they work closely with across North Central West Virginia and their nursing students will still gain the experience they need.