Crime spree suspect released from hospital, arrested

A man police say was involved in a murder, carjacking and officer-involved shooting last week has been released from the hospital and arrested.

Joshua Drennen being taken into the Charleston Police Station for booking on Thursday morning.

Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin, is facing a number of felony charges, including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, Drennen killed a 77-year-old woman in her home in the 600 block of Georgia Street in Charleston. Police found her with blunt force trauma to the head and face and other injuries so graphic that WSAZ has decided not to share them.

Police would not comment on the relationship between Drennen and the victim or if the attack was random.

Police say Drennen left the murder victim's home and hit multiple cars with an old-fashioned iron. He then attempted to enter an apartment on Washington Street, but the residents told him to leave.

Police say Drennen then went to the parking lot of the Walgreen's where he knocked on the window of a woman's car. That lady had pulled off the road to use her cell phone, but quickly had her window broken in by Drennen and was hit on the head several times with the iron.

Police say Drennen then dragged the woman out of her vehicle, hopped in the car and drove away. A few blocks down the road, Drennen crashed into another car and then attempted to steal that vehicle. Police say the driver of the other car protected himself by pulling out a gun, causing Drennen to run.

That's when police caught up to Drennen, according to the criminal complaint. Charleston Police Patrolmen Terrernce Casto attempted to stop Drennen, but before he could even get out of his car, Drennen began hitting Casto on the head with the iron.

Casto was unable to stop Drennen with his baton, so he pulled out his gun and shot Drennen twice. Both Casto and Drennen were taken to the hospital for treatment.

While being brought into the Charleston Police Department's booking office Thursday, Drennen said, "I didn't kill anybody. I wasn't there. I don't remember. I don't remember anything."

"I don't remember. I woke up in the hospital with two gunshot wounds," Drennen said when asked if he was on some sort of drugs.

Drennen was arraigned Thursday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on four felony charges. He is being held without bond on his charge of first-degree murder.

Drennen's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 2.

