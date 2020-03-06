Hershel 'Woody' Williams to be honored with naval ship commissioning

An American hero from our region is about to receive one of the biggest honors of his life.

WSAZ's Tim Irr talks with Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams about a naval ship being commissioned in Williams' honor in Norfolk, Virginia.

Hershel “Woody” Williams, who’s from Quiet Dell, is a Medal of Honor recipient – recognized for his bravery during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

On Saturday morning, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran will see a U.S. Navy ship commissioned in his name – the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams.

WSAZ’s Tim Irr is in Norfolk and will have continuing coverage of the event.

