Viral video shows W.Va. troops singing 'Country Roads' on flight home

A video of troops with the West Virginia National Guard has gone viral.

The video shows the troops singing John Denver's "Country Roads" on a January flight home from deployment.

Chandler McDaniel posted the video to social media. He tells WSAZ he and his fellow troops were coming home from an 11 month deployment in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan when they started singing the famous song.

