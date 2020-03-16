West Virginia's Severe Weather tornado safety drill canceled

The State-wide effort to prepare West Virginians for the upcoming Severe Weather Season, which usually occurs during warmer months, has been canceled due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

The tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th has been canceled until future notice.

During a tornado drill, a TEST message activates most NOAA Radio Transmitters to alert users that a drill is in place, and to practice safety plans. Local jurisdictions may also participate by activating sirens or messages to scroll during television programming.

With recent COVID-19 concerns, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have canceled the event until future notice.

Although the event has been canceled, it is still recommended to establish a plan with your family, friends and neighbors in case a severe weather event was to occur.

A few tips from our First Alert Weather team include:

- Reviewing your resources: Write down the ways that you depend on receiving severe weather information. Do you have a NOAA weather radio, or do you depend on a weather app? It is wise to have multiple resources available in the event of a power outage or poor cellphone service.

- Create a communication plan. Do you have emergency numbers available and easily accessible to emergency personnel, neighbors, or family members who may not have this information stored

- Find a safe spot in your home in the case of severe weather. Where would you go in the event of a tornado versus flooding? Map out multiple safe places for different severe weather events. Also, safe proof your home the best you can inside and out.

- Make an emergency kit for your home and vehicles. Make a list of what you would need if you were to be stuck inside or out on the road.

Remember: Severe weather can happen anytime, anywhere! Practice and be prepared.