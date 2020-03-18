FBI assisting Harrisonburg police to find man who robbed BB&T

The man who robbed a Harrisonburg bank earlier this month remains on the run, and the FBI is now getting involved with the investigation to help find the suspect.

Surveillance images provided by Harrisonburg Police Dept.

According to FBI Richmond Field Office, they are assisting the Harrisonburg Police Department with the ongoing investigation into the March 4 robbery of the BB&T on Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg.

On that day, just after 3 p.m., a man armed with a gun walked into the bank by the intersection of Virginia Ave. and Mt. Clinton Pike, brandished the firearm, and demanded money from the tellers, who complied. With an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

He was described as a white man standing about 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing roughly 200 to 220 pounds, with a distinctive walk.

He was last seen wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black gloves and a black mask.

Police say surveillance footage showed that he left in a a 2008-2010 Ford Expedition, white in color, with tan trim. The trim level is most likely the Eddie Bauer package with the trim thicker across the base of the doors.

The vehicle also has power retractable/deployable running boards. From surveillance footage, there appears to be a large dent in the back hatch on the driver side, and paint peeling from the area where the back glass meets the passenger side window. The vehicle did not display a front license plate.

The man left Harrisonburg city limits at 3:11 p.m. and was believed to possibly be headed toward West Virginia, where the FBI believes he may have gotten.

The FBI has created a Wanted poster for the suspect on their website here, where they have a variety of still photographs of the suspect, vehicle, and videos of the suspect walking to reflect his distinctive gait, as well as video of the suspect driving toward and away from the bank.

You can also find each of those videos in the video player above.

Contact the FBI at 804-261-1044 or Tips.FBI.gov, or the Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640 if you have any information on the case.

