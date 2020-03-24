Upshur-Buckhannon Health Dept. urges residents to journal

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Upshur County just yet, but the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department wants all locals to do one thing to keep everyone safe, journal.

The department urges all Upshur County residents to keep a journal of where they have been and everyone they have kept in contact with for the past 14 days.

"It's gonna be a hassle, but there is a good point. If you get diagnosed with this virus, you are gonna have to account for where you've been and who you've encountered," says Buckhannon resident Elissa Linger-Mills.

Buckhannon's City Recorder, Randy Sanders, was on the conference call with the department on Tuesday.

"The big thing today is supplies is starting to come in the area now, the gloves, the masks, and so forth," says Sanders.

Combined with these controlled safety measures, the journaling is a tracking mechanism for county and city officials.

"I think any statistic that we can get will help us track this COVID-19, and it's going to ultimately help us figure out the trajectory we are on and hopefully figure out when it can flatten out., says Sanders.

Now the question is: will people participate in the county-wide journaling recommendation?

"It would be very beneficial, but it would be a nightmare for someone like me to try to back 14 days. Wow. I might be able to tell you where all I went, but I'm not gonna be able to tell you who all I saw or who all I might have had contact with," says Linger-Mills.