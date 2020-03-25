West Virginia National Guard Members assisting in state testing lab

The West Virginia National Guard has sent members to assist at the state testing lab during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Maj. General James Hoyer 18 members will now assist with processes and investigations.

“Eighteen guardsmen will be augmenting the epidemiologists across the state who will have to go out and do this analysis and the contact tracing and all those things. We have a team of up to four intel analysts led by a captain who will be helping them develop the data analytics. We have tied them into WVU Public Health and a group of data analysts up there so we can look at the locations around us, the states around us and what their rates are versus our rates,” Maj. Gen. Hoyer said during a live interview on WSAZ Tuesday afternoon.

During the weekend, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioners called for the state lab to be open 24/7 during the pandemic.

Tuesday, Hoyer said that the systems cannot operate on a 24/7 basis and have to be shut down from time to time for proper operation.

Hoyer also reminded people that the National Guard members are out delivering personal protective gear to different county health departments and helping with the overall logistics of handling the epidemic.

He said that if West Virginian's see members of the Guard in their neighborhood they should know they are there to help, as the "stay-at-home" mandate is not a case of martial law.