Logan County infant recovering after contracting COVID-19

A 4-month-old Logan County girl is recovering at home with her parents after testing positive for COVID-19.

Haley Cooper said her infant daughter, Delilah, was tested on Monday and diagnosed on Tuesday after beginning to show symptoms late last week.

"I was shocked really because I didn’t think she would have it," Cooper said. "I was really scared because I didn’t think that anything would ever get her because I try to keep her safe."

Cooper said a family member tested positive for the virus and likely passed it to the young child. Delilah has been dealing with a cough, runny nose and fever.

"Anybody that comes in close contact with a positive case could potentially become positive themselves," Logan County Health Department Director Steven Browning said.

"Children’s symptoms, according to the CDC, appear to be similar but much milder in their affect," Browning continued. "They still have a fever, flu-like symptoms or cold-like symptoms, but it’s not as harsh, I guess you could say, as the older generation."

Browning said the family has been quarantined in their home, and the Department is checking with them every day to see how the recovery process is going.

"With infants or children, making sure you are disinfecting your toys or whatever they are playing with," Browning said. "Anything around the house that they would be coming in contact with that, you would be disinfecting that. Maybe even laundering certain items that they play with. Maybe they have fabric items like a toy or doll, something of that nature that you could launder, you would want to do something with that."

Cooper said she has cleaned the house to help protect herself and her fiance. Delilah is getting better and did not have any symptoms on Thursday, and she is thankful the messages of support from her family and friends.

"They’ve been scared, and they’ve just said they’ve been praying and everything," Cooper said.