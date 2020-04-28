W.Va. protesters tell governor they want to get back to work

Dozens of protesters from across the state of West Virginia gathered outside the state Capitol with signs and flags, hoping Gov. Jim Justice would hear their pleas to allow them to get back to work and worship freely.

Protesters gather Monday outside the West Virginia Capitol, hoping Gov. Jim Justice will hear their frustration about reopening the state.

"He has no business telling us how to run our business," said Del. Marshall Wilson, from Berkeley County. "He has no business shutting down our business. Now what he does have a right to do is say 'hey guys, I've spoken to the experts here's what they recommend. Here's what the executive branch of the government is gonna do. Guys, please do what you're supposed to do.' Then entrust the people of this state, who are his employers by the way, trust them to act like the intelligent adults who are concerned about themselves and their family and their businesses."

Protesters could be heard chanting in the background of our live interview with Justice after his daily news briefing.

"I"m all for them being here," Justice said. "I love them being here, to tell you the truth, because that's America. That's what we're supposed to do. Speak out. I love that they're speaking out and that they're here."

Business owners gathered to express frustration over being deemed "non-essential."

"They said the stay-at-home order was until the line was flattened.

"The line is flattened," said Robert Mooney of Beckley. "Let's start going back to work."

Mooney owns several businesses and said they were forced to shut down the racetrack after someone called and complained. He says they're taking extra precautions and deep cleaning, but the racetrack is unique because visitors don't touch any doors or handles on their way into the bathrooms.

"I'd like to see them use a little more common sense," Mooney said. "We all know he deemed golfing essential. We all know golfing is not essential. I mean, come on. With that he has shown us that golfing has been open for 30 days, courses all over the state is packed. Looks like Walmart, no problems."

Delegate Wilson's wife is a navy medical officer serving in New York City where COVID-19 has hit hospitals hard.

"I'm not denying that the virus is real, I'm not denying that the illness that results from it can be deadly," Wilson said. "It's none of that. What I'm saying is, we're all adults. We're human beings, we have individual and natural rights and we're responsible for ourselves."

Even though the governor did roll out plans to begin slowly reopening the state, Wilson said if he doesn't reverse his executive orders immediately, more protests are possible.

"If he doesn't start listening, he can expect these crowds to get bigger, and these people to get angrier. That's all I've got to say about that," Wilson said.

Some protesters were wearing masks, and Clorox wipes were available on a nearby table that was set up.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.