Sundale Nursing Home provides update on COVID-19 cases

Sundale Nursing Home provided an update on COVID-19 cases at the nursing home Tuesday.

Sundale has had a total of 34 residents and 18 staff that had COVID-19. 14 of those staff are from Sundale, four are from Odyssey Therapy Group.

As of Tuesday, 14 of the residents have recovered, 16 remain positive, and four deaths. 10 employees have recovered, seven Sundale employees remain positive and one Odyssey employee remains positive.

15 of the 16 positive residents are at Sundale. One resident is at Ruby Memorial.

Sundale will be testing all negative residents Wednesday, April 29, 2020. They will test again next Wednesday, May 6, 2020.