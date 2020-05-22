27 inmates, 8 staff members at Huttonsville Correctional Center test positive for COVID-19

A total of 27 inmates and 8 staff members at Huttonsville Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to DMAPS officials.

A news release from DMAPS says Gov. Jim Justice ordered COVID-19 testing for all other Huttonsville Correctional Center inmates on Friday. After the mass testing directed earlier this week confirmed 25 additional cases at the facility. Four additional staff members also tested positive.

DMAPS officials say the enhanced testing and ongoing contact tracing have established connections among several of the positive employees, and between that group and the initial inmate to test positive.

The news release says that all positive employees are in good condition and are recovering at home, and all the positive inmates are in good or fair condition in medical isolation at the facility.

DMAPS officials say the 25 inmates are all among the 40 in the same housing unit as the initial inmate confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday.

The latest results from that tracing process show connections between three of those positive employees, DMAPS officials said. One of the employees shares an office with a fourth positive employee – and that employee was in close proximity to the first inmate confirmed positive.

As part of the rapid response, all other inmates at Huttonsville are screened medically daily, including with temperature checks, according to the news release.

No other inmates have fevers or are exhibiting other symptoms.

