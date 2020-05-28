W.Va. Residents still searching for flooding answers two years later

It's been roughly two years since flood water filled several homes in Putnam County.

It's been two years since a severe flood hit Putnam County, specifically the Scott Depot area. County leaders are trying to figure out how to to prevent it from happening again.

"It’s flooded severely at least three, maybe four times," said Connie Paxton who lives in Scott Depot and lost the entire first floor in the 2018 flood. "Then we’ve had other small water issues where it’s been in the yard close to the house."

She said while there have been numerous floods, the one in 2018 was the worst.

"We had actually lost pretty much everything on our first floor. All family photos, everything," Paxton told WSAZ. "Lots of things that can be replaced, we do have insurance, but a lot of things that couldn’t too."

Paxton said now every time it rains, she can't help but remember the trauma from that day.

"We’re very anxious, we park our cars at the end of the driveway at night before we go to bed. We’re up all night."

Putnam County commissioners said there are culverts owned by both the state and Liberty Square Center that had debris in them before the heavy rain hit in 2018. The commission believes the water would've likely drained faster had the culverts been cleared. So on Thursday the commission will be discussing a plan with both the state and Liberty Square owner, T.J. Summers, to ensure the culverts are cleaned regularly.

​“We are good corporate citizens and, once weather is permitting, we will send our engineers into the culverts to inspect. If they recommend something be removed, we will remove it. We will remove anything they feel necessary, we don't want any issues," said T.J. Summers in a statement for WSAZ.

The county commission will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the courthouse.