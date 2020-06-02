W.Va. police chief's moment of prayer at protest goes viral

The voices of protest are loud. The images of the current state of the United States are destined for quick turnaround on the History Channel. We are witnessing events we will remember for the rest of our lives. And then there's that one moment. The moment when everything else around it seems to stand still.

Charleston's police chief and a protester bow their heads in prayer at a protest Sunday in the capital city.

Tyke Hunt and Zadokite Wood embraced that moment at Sunday's protest in Charleston, as they embraced in prayer.

Tyke is the relatively new Charleston Police chief. Zadokite, who's from Barboursville, was there for the rally.

"We just prayed for yeah know peaceful minds, peaceful protests, ending of the violence. Just a lot of things that needed to be said and a lot of things we needed to ask the Lord for," said Chief Hunt.

"We bowed our heads and we prayed that we would work toward a world where we can all love each other better. The way Jesus instructed us to and a world where all God's children can feel equally valued and loved," Wood said. "And then, I prayed that he comes home safe every night and that everyone he interacts with comes home safe every night too."

That simple, basic prayer is not the only thing these two find consent, but also what brought them together for that moment.

"I went down there to protest just because I think we have a big systematic issue right now with police brutality particularly as it pertains to black people," Wood said. "I went down there because i think the issue needs to be addressed and needs to be seen and heard more."

"What happened is simply wrong. A man lost his life. He was murdered by the police officer and weather it was a police officer or not, we shouldn't be hurting each other," Chief Hunt said. "We should be treating each other as we would want to be treated."

Simple truths that clearly more than two people on a Sunday afternoon in Charleston can agree upon.