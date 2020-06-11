State and local officials discuss plans for reopening schools in the fall

West Virginia Board of Education created guidelines for reopening schools.

The Board of Education planned potential scenarios for reentering the classroom on a state and local level. These included in person and online options.

Governor Jim Justice said, he fully supports the Board of Education's decisions. He feels the new Superintendent of Schools is handling the situation well.

"Clayton Burch is knocking it out of the park and he's really on his game," Justice said.

On a local level, Dr. Mark Manchin plans for Harrison County Schools to begin in person. He said, there are many possibilities. However, they don't want to rush into making a decision.

He said, "They would really like to go back in person to their teachers to their friends again. That's what we're looking for"

Harrison County Schools hope to make their decision on how to operate by the middle of August.