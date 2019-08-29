5th Annual "Stand Down" event provides resources for veterans

The Clarksburg VA held an event to showcase all the resources available to veterans.

Booths with more than 30 vendors were available to the veterans.

Vendors, the VA, and local agencies lined the Marion County National Guard Armory today.

Resources offered included legal and social services, suicide prevention and health screenings.

This is the fifth year for the event locally that was initially created to help homeless veterans.

Now - it's open to all vets.

Homeless Program Coordinator, Amber Kovach said "It's really important that veterans learn about all the resources that are available in the community. I feel it could that it could benefit any veteran because we have housing resources, job resources, employment resources. Just any kind of resources."

Booths with more than 30 vendors were available to the veterans.