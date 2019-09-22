5th annual Morgantown Marathon

Early Sunday morning the start of the fifth annual Morgantown Marathon kicked off at the West Virginia University Coliseum.

More than 900 runners made their way through the streets of Morgantown as viewers and passing cars cheered them on to the finish line.

After finishing the race, grabbing their metals and reaching for a bottle of water, many of the racers said they felt the course was challenging, but definitely worth it.

The same goes for 4th place marathon finisher, Ryan Dostal.

"That was a very tremendous course, very difficult. So many hills which I guess I should have expected," said Dostal.

Afterwards, the racers were treated to free food and music as the rest of the participants crossed the line.

The Mountaineer showed up and took pictures with those in attendance.

Marathon officials said this year's race was a success and expect an even greater turnout next year.

