66th annual Johnstown Fair

The fair offered games for children, a car show that featured several antique cars, live music all day, crafts at the local fire department and more.

Fair officials say the event is a great way for the community to get together for some fun activities and to help fund the Johnstown community building.

"Everything's free for the kids, the music is all free.. the only thing that'll cost you is your food," said entertainment chair, John Chapman.

"The money that's raised goes to support the community building because they don't charge anybody to use it."

The Johnstown fair will hold several activities and entertainment until 9 p.m.