6th grade girl says boys held her, cut her dreadlocks at school

A 6th grader in northern Virginia is staying home from school after she says three boys restrained her and cut her hair this week.

The boys called her dreadlocks nappy and ugly, Amari Allen said. (Source: WJLA, Allen Family/handouts, CNN)

Amari Allen said she was held against her will on the playground at Immanuel Christian School.

"They put my hands around my back, put their hands over my mouth and started to cut my hair," said the 12-year-old.

Her grandmother said she enrolled Amari in the private Christian school expecting a safe experience.

"I never thought of bullying being a part of the curriculum," Cynthia Allen said.

A police report has been filed and the family has met with school officials.

But they said they left the meeting unsatisfied.

The Allens said officials at the school told them to pray about the incident but took no other action.

The head of Immanuel Christian put out a statement on behalf of the school.

"We are deeply disturbed by the allegations being made, and are in communication with the family of the alleged victim to gather information and provide whatever support we can,” the statement said.

“We have also reached out to law enforcement to ask them to conduct a thorough investigation."

As for Amari, she’s turning the other cheek, showing compassion for the boys.

“Something could have happened that made them do this,” she said. Because I know that’s the source of most bullying.”

