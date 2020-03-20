7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing the total to seven.

The new cases are located in Jefferson and Jackson Counties. Information about their condition has been released at this time.

The are two confirmed cases in Jefferson County, one confirmed case in Mercer County, two confirmed cases in Tucker County, one confirmed case in Jackson County and one confirmed case in Monongalia County.

According to DHHR, 239 people have been tested in the state. 219 tests came back negative and 13 tests are pending.

Governor Jim Justice announced in a press briefing Friday that all lodges at state parks will close. The Hatfield and McCoy Trails will also close.