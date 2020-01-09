70-year-old skier dies after incident at Snowshoe Mountain

A 70-year-old man died after a skiing incident at Snowshoe Mountain on Sunday.

According to officials from the resort, the man was found unconscious on an intermediate ski slope at the Silver Creek area.

Members of the Snowshoe Ski Patrol responded to the scene and provided initial care including CPR and other emergency medical interventions, officials said. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the man later died at the hospital.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort released a statement saying:

"We were deeply saddened to receive confirmation that he later passed away at a regional hospital. Our thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family and friends. While accidents like this are rare, any time they do occur it deeply saddens all of us in the ski industry. Skier safety is our top priority here at Snowshoe Mountain and we will continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for our guests."

