8th case of COVID-19 confirmed in W.Va.

Another person in West Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

This brings the total to eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the DHHR's website, the person is from Kanawha County. Details about their condition has not been released at this time.

There are two confirmed cases in Jefferson County, one confirmed case in Mercer County, two confirmed cases in Tucker County, one confirmed case in Jackson County, one confirmed case in Monongalia County and one confirmed case in Kanawha County.

According to DHHR, 240 people have been tested in the state. 219 tests came back negative and 13 tests are pending.