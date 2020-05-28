9 members of Hampshire County church test positive for COVID-19

Nine congregation members of a Hampshire County church have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hampshire County Health Department said in a news release that all members have been notified of the outbreak.

The church was compliant in following guidance for re-opening services and has been cooperative through the investigation, according to officials. The church is closed to in-person services at this time and is completing cleaning and disinfecting protocols according to CDC guidelines.

"It is important that all gatherings, whether they are faith based of social, follow the state and CDC guidance," health officials said. "Mask usage and social distancing is highly recommended for attending church services, retail stores, restaurants and other places that you are in contact with groups of people."