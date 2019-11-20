911 dispatchers now recognized as first responders in Marion County

911 dispatchers are now designated as first responders in Marion County.

The County Commission on Tuesday signed a resolution marking the designation.

Telecommunications workers are currently designated as clerical staff.

The resolution says 911 dispatchers make the same sacrifices as firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMS workers.

The designation puts them in the same category for all they do to serve their community.

Marion County 911 Center and Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Chris McIntire accepted the resolution passed by commissioners alongside some of his dispatchers.

"911 dispatchers do so much for the public and they keep the first responders safe," McIntire said "They answer these calls day and night. They're true first responders who take these calls. It's a very stressful job. We're very glad to have them recognized as first responders."

A resident praised 911 officials and the sheriff's department during the public speaking portion of the commission meeting for their recent work helping her with a medical condition in the middle of the night.