93-year-old woman calls for more beer in coronavirus isolation; Coors delivers

A big wish has come true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania after she posted a sign at her house that read “I need more beer” amid her coronavirus-induced isolation.

Olive Veronesi, 93, has been staying at home in Seminole, Pennsylvania, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and she says her beer stash was about to run dry. (Source: KDKA/CNN)

Representatives from Molson Coors showed up at 93-year-old Olive Veronesi’s door Monday and dropped off 10 cases of beer, totaling 150 cans. Veronesi wasted no time, cracking open a cold one right on the front porch.

The delivery came after a relative took a photo of Veronesi last week in which she held a Coors Light can and a sign that read “I need more beer!!” It was posted to Facebook, where it was viewed more than 5 million times.

“I was on my last 12 cans. Anyway, I have a beer every night. Beer has vitamins in it; it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” she said.

After the delivery, Veronesi wrote a new sign that read, “Got more beer!”

“My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer and drove up and made sure Olive got her beer, so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors Light a day,” said Mark Linder with Molson Coors.

