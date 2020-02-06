A group of women turn into 'Women with a Mission': seeking to help those in need

Women with a Mission are a group of women seeking to help those living in and even outside of their community.

What started as an idea between a few women to help local veterans and those who were homeless, quickly became a vision to include anyone who is in need.

"We know first hand what it's like to be down on your luck and having a rough time, and there are some people out there who just really need help," MaryAnn Bankhead, a member of the group said.

Providing to anyone who seeks their service, these women don't have requirements to qualify and receive items.

"We don't ask questions, if you need help just reach out to us and we'll do everything we can to help out," Bankhead said.

Living in Preston County where the poverty rate is over 16 percent, according to a U.S. Census Bureau 2018 report, and West Virginia ranks the fourth highest in the country, these women saw the everyday struggles of those in their community and wanted to offer their help.

"There's other agencies out there," said JudyAnn Ayers, another member of Women with a Mission. "But there's so much involved in it and it's a nine to five, we're not nine to five, we're 24/7 365 days a year," she said. "It doesn't matter, we will do the best that we can."

By doing the best they can, they've already donated items to schools, nursing homes and filled individual requests.

Hailey Moyers is in eighth grade and has made it her mission to help the women anyway she can, along side her mother, Becky Moyers.

"When I heard about it, I said, 'I'm in, I want to help. I want to be able to make somebody warm or fill their belly for a day or two,'" Hailey said.

Even with their success, the women say there's still much more room for progress.

"We just really need more (donations), we just wish people will reach out and help these people in need," Bankhead said.

"We've even had to dip out of our own pockets to help these people because they need help," she said.

To be able to help others is their way of being able to say "mission accomplished."

"Always help anyone you can, whether it's a few dollars or just a meal, just always help them and be nice to people and never judge," Hailey said.

Women with a Mission have a Facebook page to contact them or send them an email at 3wwam2020@gmail.com. They do not accept money, only donations and they do not accept clothing. To find out what items qualify or that they need contact them for more information.