A local look into President Trump's meat-packaging executive order

President Trump signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to keep meat processing plants open.

The executive order declares meat processing plants critical infrastructures to protect against disruptions to the food supply. According Art Lipscomb, the owner of Art's Commercial & Custom Meat, that's something that does not worry him.

"It really helped. I hope it shows people what kind of product they can get locally. It really increased our business because of people having trouble getting it at other places with a lot of the big plants shutting down... they're relying on the small plants," says Lipscomb.

At the Preston County plant, Lipscomb's four employees raise and feed their own cattle.

"They're having a lot of trouble in the stores with keeping enough product. We've increased as far as production to help out with people so they have the meat to eat," says Lipscomb.

Lipscomb sells from Rowlesburg all the way to Morgantown.

"We probably have twelve stores we sell to, and then we have several restaurants," he adds.

With the executive order comes sanitizing and social distancing protocols.

"We don't let anybody come into the building. We take all the orders out to customers, where normally they just come in and take their stuff. With the increase in the business, it's not that bad of a thing to have to do," says Lipscomb.

