Westwood Middle School in Morgantown ensures students know about 9/11

It's hard to believe that children in middle school today were not alive during the tragic events on September 11th.

Students gathered to listen to first responders share their stories of 9/11.

Teachers at Westwood Middle School in Morgantown planned an event to make sure students knew what happened 18 years ago.

First responders were there to talk to kids about what happened that day to make sure that our youth never forgets.

On top of two assemblies, students were then put in smaller groups to learn more about the details of that day. In one classroom students got to go online and get a virtual tour of Ground Zero and the 9/11 Museum in New York.