A non-profit tailgated at the Doddridge County High School football game.

A non-profit in Doddridge County got into the Friday night spirit by tailgating at the Doddridge County High School game.

The Doddridge County Community Foundation offers scholarships and grants to students and community service organizations. Find out more at www.pacfwv.com

The tailgate had corn-hole, prizes, and lots of food to offer hungry football fans.

The foundation wanted to raise awareness and tell the community how this non-profit helps not only Doddridge county but surrounding counties.

"Our main to have a good time, feed some people, and give them some information about the foundation," said Rick Oiler, a member of the foundation's committee.

The Doddridge County Community Foundation has been around since 1999 and is a part of The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

