A taste of Italy in our backyard this weekend at the 41st-annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival

Smiles, dancing, and laughter will be found all weekend long here at the 41st-annual Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg.

It's a tradition that celebrates what it means to be Italian.

But on this weekend, people from all backgrounds can sample a taste of Italy.

Food trucks and vendors lining the streets this weekend, with every Italian cuisine you can imagine.

From now through Sunday night, you’ll be able to grab a bite of Pizza prepared right in front of you.

And if your sweet tooth is calling, there are plenty of desserts on hand, including delicious cannolis.

If you leave this festival hungry, you’re not doing it right!

Of course, you also can’t leave thirsty! You’ll find tasting booths with wine made right here in West Virginia.

A lot of time and preparation goes into creating these delicious offerings hours in fact.

A taste of Italy right here in our backyard.