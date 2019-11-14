AAA says thank you to police officers across the state

AAA presented the Platinum Community Traffic Safety Award to 37 West Virginia police departments.

These awards are meant to recognize officers for their safety efforts.

AAA wanted to present these awards as officers continue to strive to reduce the number of fatalities by conducting educational programs and promotional campaigns to encourage safe driving habits.

Bridgeport Police, Chief John Walker, said it starts with young drivers.

"One of the big things that we do in coordination with AAA, is we work with our high schools throughout the county and we do safe driving practices and different driving education tools."

Six additional departments received gold and bronze awards.