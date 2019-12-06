Alderson Broaddus Celebrates First-Generation College Students

Alderson Broaddus University celebrated its inaugural First-Generation Students Day in the Hamer Campus Center.

First-generation students signed a poster board, wore pins, and wrote post cards to their family thanking them for supporting their college journey.

Megan Avery, event director and Associate Director for Housing Operations and Student Engagement, is a first generation student and hosted the celebration for the first time in school history.

"Anyone can do it if they put their mind to it," says Avery.

"The family environment here at AB is makes it the perfect place to start your college career if you're a first if you're a first-gen."

According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, college enrollment numbers in the state are dropping at a rate of 9 percent.The first-time-freshman enrollment rate has been decreasing by ten thousand students since 2015.

However, enrollment in private schools, such as ABU, is increasing by 4 percent.

