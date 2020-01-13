AG Barr: Shooting at Florida naval base was “act of terrorism”

Attorney General William Barr said the shooter at Pensacola, Fla., navy base was “motivated by jihadist ideology.”

He also said 21 Saudi military students are being removed from US training program to return home. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“During the course of the investigation, we learned that the shooter posted a message on Sept. 11 of this year, stating ‘the countdown has begun,’" Barr said.

“During the Thanksgiving weekend, he then visited the 9/11 memorial in New York City. He also posted anti-American, anti-Israeli and jihadi messages on social media including two hours before his attack," Barr said.

