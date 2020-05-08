AG Morrisey: Positive inmates won't be transferred to FCI Hazelton

Bureau of Prisons officials say out-of-state inmates who test positive for COVID-19 will not be transferred to USP Hazelton in Preston County.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he learned this in a call with the Deputy Director of the Bureau of Prisons, Thomas R. Kane, Ph. D. Thursday.

The call also included Preston County Commission president Samantha Stone and FCI Hazelton Warden Bryan Antonelli, among others.

Morrisey says if the inmates test negative, they may be transferred, but will be kept separate from the general population.