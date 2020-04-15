AHF Products Plant in Beverly announces temporary furloughs and layoffs

AHF Products wood flooring productions facility in Beverly announced temporary furloughs and layoffs.

The company made the announcement Wednesday.

According to a news release sent out by AHF Products, 215 employees will be affected. Supervisors, salaried operators, and maintenance and support staff are being fully or partially furloughed. Unionized employees are being laid off according to the provisions of their most recent collective bargaining agreement.

The company says they previously made significant efforts to reduce spending on initiatives, and additional cost-savings measures like suspension of the company’s 401(k) match, pay reductions for those employees that are not being furloughed and a company-wide hiring freeze.

“The past several weeks have been like no other that we have experienced in our lifetime,” explained Beverly plant manager Blaine Emery. “The current pandemic situation has impacted hardwood flooring demand significantly, and as a result, has forced AHF to reassess its workforce needs. We understand the impact these layoffs will have on the families of those affected and look forward to getting people back to work as soon as we can.”