UPDATE: AHF contract expires after employees vote against it

UPDATE 02/18/2020 @ 8:48 p.m.

According to Blaine Emery, AHF Beverly Plant Manager, "The contract has expired, we do not want a strike and are willing to come to the table as long as the union does not place preconditions on those negotiations. It's business as usual at this point."

ORIGINAL STORY: 02/09/2020

A union group of nearly 500 workers in Randolph County sends a strong message to its employer voting against a new contract offer.

AHF Products hardwood plant is one of the largest employers in Randolph County.

In the majority, employees are unhappy with their new contract which raises health insurance costs 92% and eliminates pensions.

"I have a family, and it would impact my family in a hugely negative way," says AHF employee of 27 years George Scott.

The union group known as Teamsters Local 175 had a strong presence at Elkins High School on Sunday where the employee vote was held, leaving no standing room.

"We're hoping the company gets the message, and they understand that we are not going to accept this very poor offer and get back to the table and get back to getting us a contract" says Scott.

After the vote, some of the attendees picketed outside the Beverly plant with signs.

The employees are not officially on strike.

"That would be up to the company," says Scott.

"We're more than willing to go back to that table."

Employees voted against the contract offer 369-26.