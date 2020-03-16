AMC Theaters to limit attendance to 50 people per showing

AMC Theaters, the largest movie chain in North America, will limit attendance at all screenings to 50 people to adhere to the CDC’s latest social distancing guidelines.

AMC Theaters is limiting seating to 50 per screening. (Source: CNN)

Cinemas in New York City and Los Angeles on Sunday were ordered closed by of the city’s respective mayors.

Many art house theaters nationwide have also shuttered. But the largest chains in North America — AMC, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark — have tried to keep their doors open.

Over the weekend, the chains began to limit theater capacity to 50%. They have pledged to thoroughly clean theaters in between showings.

