AbbsTabs: keeping tabs on ways to give back to local Ronald McDonald House

An eight-year-old girl is doing big things with just one small thing; can tabs. These tabs help raise money to house families in the Ronald McDonald House.

Abbie Harris was able to collect over 120 pounds of can tabs and exceed her 100-pound goal before her deadline in January.

The aluminum that she collects gets recycled, and the money that is raised goes straight to the charity.

Abbie decided to start collecting tabs on her eighth birthday.

Her will to give back, took her mother, Sabrina Harris, by surprise.

"She said she wanted to do something big, something nice..which you know, isn't something I was expecting from a kid turning eight," she said.

However, this was no random act for Abbie. She once stayed at a Ronald McDonald house when her younger brother was born.

"We had to spend a week up there in the NICU," her mother said. "It took us three days to get into the Ronald McDonald House. Once we got in there, the kids were able to come up and stay with us," she said.

"She really wanted to give back to the Ronald McDonald house because they took care of her and they let her come and stay with her mommy and daddy."

Being able to be with her mother again meant everything to Abbie, which is why she wanted to do everything in her power to give back to a place that gave to her.

"It feels like happiness, I just want to keep going," Abbie said.

Abbie plans to continue collecting tabs and is already setting future goals.

